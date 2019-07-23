Chicago firm breaks down plan for Virginia Beach mass shooting investigation

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – During its first meeting with the public Tuesday night, a Chicago-based firm hired to conduct an independent review of the Virginia Beach mass shooting gave the community an idea how they’ll conduct their investigation.

Transparency, public trust and competence were the three promises made for the weeks ahead.

“We’re here as fact-finders. We have to undiscover why,” said Arnette Heintze, founder and CEO of Hillard Heintze.

That “why” is still unanswered – almost two months after the mass shooting that killed 12 people.

Faces of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

“There have been so many rumors and so much talk about what may have happened, and we need to know what happened and put this behind us,” said concerned citizen Jim Davis.

Making their first appearance in Virginia Beach, members of the Hillard Heintze team addressed the public, breaking down the three-phase plan to complete the investigation in about 12 weeks.

“We know this is ambitious, but it needs to be ambitious because the community, the victims’ families and the employees of Virginia Beach need answers, and that’s what we want to deliver for you,” said Heintze.

A team consisting of former secret service agents, fraud examiners and law enforcement officers will leave no stone unturned.

“We’re going to look at this individuals motivation, intent and capability of carrying out an attack,” said Matt Dougherty, Senior Vice President of Hillard Heintze.

The plan will consist of multiple listening sessions, an extensive look into the investigation itself and, in the end, putting everything into a final report.

But, Heintze understands that there are challenges in the road ahead.

“We want to help in any way that we can and to understand any point of view, perspective, concern that they have. That is our biggest challenge, and we want to do that right,” Heintze said.

The company has acknowledged that because of size and publicity of this shooting, it’s unlike others they have done in the past but they’ll do whatever it takes to uncover the unbiased truth.

The project is expected to cost the city just under $400,000.

Click here for our full coverage on the Virginia Beach mass shooting.