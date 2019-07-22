Driver flees after hitting woman on Lime scooter in Norfolk, police say

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk are investigating after a woman said she was hit by an SUV while riding on a Lime scooter.

According to police, the woman was trying to cross through the intersection of Ballentine Boulevard and Middle Town Crescent when she was hit.

They added that the woman was heading northbound on Ballentine Boulevard when the crash happened. She also told police that traffic lights going northbound and southbound on Ballentine Boulevard were green when she tried crossing the intersection in that direction.

Police said the SUV left the scene. The SUV is reportedly gray with bright white and blue headlights.

The condition of the woman is not known at this time. Police said she was transported to a hospital.

Police did say they were in communication with the woman after she was hit.

