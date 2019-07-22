Woman wanted on child porn charges after spray tan patrons secretly photographed

ISLE OF WIGHT Co., Va. – Investigators with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office have issued arrest warrants for a local spa owner as part of an ongoing investigation into child pornography.

Arrest warrants were issued for 47-year-old Michelle Putnam of Carrollton, Virginia, who is the owner of the spa A Polished Life. The sheriff’s office says these warrants stem from an ongoing investigation into the relationship between Putnam and a man named Gregory Wacks, who was previously arrested for his involvement in child pornography.

While searching Wacks’ phone, investigators say they discovered a number of women who were possibly receiving spray tans had been recorded and/or photographed nude without their consent.

One of the women in the photos was identified. She told investigators that she received a spray tan at a spa in Newport News after responding to a Groupon and was not aware she was being recorded.

A Polished Life used to operate out of a building on Pilot House Road, but started leasing space out of a yoga studio called Knot So Zen in Newport News about six months ago. The business owners say the spray tan operation was completely separate from their business.

After News 3 reported this story, the sheriff’s office says a number of people came forward thinking they may have been potential victims. After interviewing the owners of Knot So Zen, investigators said they “feel confident they had no knowledge this was taking place at this business” and say the owners have fully cooperated with the investigation. Officials say Putnam rented the space from them as an independent contractor.

Knot So Zen provided the following statement to News 3 on July 12:

Knot So Zen rented use of its facilities to Michelle Putnam, owner of A Polished Life, from December 2018 to June 13, 2019. Ms. Putnam and A Polished Life maintained a contractual agreement to comply with all local and federal laws and regulations, as well as maintaining the highest standards of client care. Knot So Zen is disgusted by the news of this incident and is fully cooperating with all law enforcement entities to aid in the investigation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by this ordeal. We wish to assure clients that Michelle Putnam of A Polished Life ended her contract with Knot So Zen in June of 2019 and is no longer affiliated with the studio. All clients are welcome to inspect changing areas, massage areas, and spray tan areas to ensure their comfort and confidentiality. Knot So Zen is a sacred space and our client’s mental and physical safety is our utmost priority.

Investigators were able to identify at least seven women who were victims in this incident. One of the victims was a minor, authorities say.

While charges have been obtained in Isle of Wight County, the sheriff’s office is continuing to discuss the matter with officials in Newport News.

Putnam has been charged with the following:

one count of Distribution of child pornography – 1st offense

six counts of Distribution of child pornography – 2nd offense

one count of Production of child pornography – 1st offense

six counts of Production of child pornography – 2nd offense

Anyone who has information on Putnam’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit an online tip via the P3Tips mobile app or at P3Tips.com.

