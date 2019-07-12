× Deputies investigating after women at Newport News spas photographed without consent

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after photographs depicting nude women who appeared to be at a spa were discovered during a search warrant execution.

Deputies searched a home in the 1000 block of Rivers Arch in Carrollton as part of an ongoing investigation into child pornography. While investigating, police found the photos, which showed women possibly receiving spray tans.

One of the women in the photos was identified. She told investigators that she received a spray tan at a spa in Newport News after responding to a Groupon, and was not aware she was being recorded.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office would like to identify further possible victims, and asks that anyone who received a promotional flyer or used a Groupon to receive a spray tan at the following locations call investigators at 757-357-6126:

Knot so Zen, 780 Pilot House Road Suite 100A, Newport News

A Polished Life, 751 Thimble Shoals Boulevard Suite M, Newport News

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 on-air and online for updates.