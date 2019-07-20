Person killed in early morning Newport News shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is investigating after a person was shot dead Saturday morning.

According to police, officers were dispatched to the no-hundred block of Arden Drive at 1:39 a.m. in reference to gunshots heard. Nine minutes later, in the 500 block of Adams Drive, officers located a black male, age unknown, suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 2:41 a.m.

There is no suspect information at this time, and the investigation is ongoing. If you or someone you know has information in this case leading to an arrest, take action and call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.