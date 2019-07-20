Funeral for Hampton Roads boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker held at the Scope

NORFOLK, Va. – Family and fans of Hampton Roads boxing legend Pernell “Sweet Pea” Whitaker gathered Saturday at the Norfolk Scope for his funeral service.

The viewing was held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and the memorial service began at 11 a.m. Both the viewing and the service were open to the public.

Whitaker graduated from Booker T. Washington High School before excelling globally as an amateur and professional boxer, becoming an Olympic gold medal winner and four-weight world champion.

“I just want everyone to know that he was an excellent man. Energetic, kindhearted – all the above,” said his youngest son, Dontavious Whitaker. “He was a true champion – pound-for-pound champ; you can’t deny him. [He was] a good family man, excellent father, excellent friend to my friends, to his friends – to everybody. Just a good man all around.”