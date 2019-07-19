Summer heat good for some Hampton Roads businesses

NORFOLK, Va. – It was another “no cool” call Friday morning for One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

“Right now, I’m replacing what’s called the dual capacitor,” said service technician John Nottingham. “This is the driving force behind the compressor and the condenser fan.”

The Norfolk home Nottingham was called to was left without a cool breeze after the air conditioning gave out. Nottingham said service calls have been constant, thanks in part to this week’s 90-degree temperatures.

“Replacing these outdoor capacitors – that’s one of the most common calls in the summertime,” he said. “Just being out in the heat, it’s the motor, it’s projecting its own heat. The sun is beating on it. It just gets too hot and it just goes.”

Nottingham said homeowners must have realistic expectations when battling the temperatures.

“Whatever your outdoor temperature is, it’s gonna probably be 20 degrees cooler inside. If you get a little lower, it’s because you have great insulation, but that’s about what you’re gonna get,” Nottingham explained.

If your A/C isn’t knocking down the heat, hopefully some fresh ice can help cool you down.

“We offer 16-pound bags,” Sherwood Eure, the owner of Sherwood’s Icehouse, told News 3. “You can get one or you can get multiple-pound bags.”

He said bags have been getting filled back to back this week.

“I’m kind of thankful, because it was kind of a cold winter. Not buying a lot of ice at that time,” Eure explained.

We’re told business goes up with every 10-degree increase.

“I think it’s fabulous,” Eure said.

If you don’t have proper air conditioning inside your home during this heat, it’s important that you find somewhere cool, like a library, restaurant or museum, to visit.