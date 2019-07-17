Your guide to getting out of the heat in Hampton Roads

Hampton Roads and northeastern North Carolina are experiencing dangerous heat, with highs in the mid-90s for most of the week,

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Due to the high temperatures, organizations around the area are offering cooling centers so people have a safe place to get out of the heat.

This list will be updated as we receive new information:

Hampton:

City community centers and libraries are open, and water will be available there for residents who need to get out of the heat.

James City County:

James City County Recreation Center, 5301 Longhill Road – Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Human Services Center, 5249 Olde Towne Road – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Williamsburg Library, 515 Scotland Street – Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

James City County Library, 7770 Croaker Road – Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Newport News:

Libraries, recreation centers and other city facilities are open for citizens who need to seek relief from the heat.

Norfolk:

Three anchor branch libraries and 11 neighborhood branch libraries are open to the public to cool off, as well as the lobby of City Hall.

Portsmouth:

Portsmouth Main Library, 601 Court Street – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Churchland Library, 4934 High Street West – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cradock Library, 28 Prospect Parkway – 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Manor Library, 1401 Elmhurst Lane – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Human Services Building (Dept. of Social Services Building), 1701 High Street – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Hall Lobby, 801 Crawford Street – 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Senior Station, 3500 Clifford Street – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Behavioral Healthcare Services Building, 1811 King Street – 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Suffolk:

The lobby at the Suffolk Health & Human Services Building located at 135 Hall Avenue will be open as a cooling shelter during regular business hours.

The lobby at Suffolk City Hall, 442 West Washington Street will be open for people to cool off.

Three Suffolk Public Library locations are also open:

Morgan Memorial

443 West Washington Street

443 West Washington Street North Suffolk

2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road

2000 Bennetts Creek Park Road Chuckatuck

5881 Godwin Boulevard

Virginia Beach:

People are encouraged to take advantage of libraries, malls and recreation centers to get out of the heat.