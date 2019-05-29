How to stay cool in record-breaking temperatures in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The higher temperatures are becoming a problem for some, but it didn’t stop one tourist from Alaska from coming to the beach in 90-degree weather.

“It was horrible. It was one of the worst things I went through,” said Andrew Mreeagy.

He still sat through it. “I was either going to tan or die,” he adds.

Virginia Beach safety leaders want to make sure his second option is never an option for anyone. They say the best way to stay is cool is find some shade.

“A hat, something with a wide brim, you can bring sunblock – just apply it all the time. Make sure it stays thick on you so it protects you from the sun,” says Scott Kalis. He’s the occupational safety and health manager for the city.

If you plan on going outside Thursday, you need to plan ahead like father of two Trent Norman.

“I was going to take them out around noon and then I decided, ‘Nah, maybe I should wait until it cools down and get a little more breeze,'” said Norman.

Leaders say to make sure you’re sticking to water and saying no to coffee if you can.

“Stay away from the caffeinated stuff. Stay away from alcohol ’cause that also dehydrates you, which I know some people won’t be happy to hear, but that’s the reality,” said Kalis.

One thing that will help you plan your day is checking the heat index.

“If it’s yellow and orange, I would be cautious. If it’s in the red, I would forgo any strenuous activities.”

For additional apps and resources on how to stay cool, click here.