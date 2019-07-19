Teen arrested in connection with Buckroe Beach shooting that severely injured 12-year-old

HAMPTON, Va. – A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with a June 22 shooting that injured two adults and two children. one of whom was sent into a coma.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the boy was charged with three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, two counts of maiming, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of reckless handling of a firearm, one count of shooting in public with injury and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police say they are still seeking information on at least one additional suspect in connection to this incident, and ask anyone who may have taken photos or videos at Buckroe Beach before or after the incident to contact them.

You can contact police by emailing hamptonpdpio@hampton.gov or by submitting a tip using the P3Tips app.