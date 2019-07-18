Family files lawsuit for nearly $10 million in Portsmouth City Jail inmate’s 2017 death

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The family of Pamela Riddick, an inmate who died at the Portsmouth City Jail in August 2017, has filed a lawsuit against former Portsmouth Sheriff William Watson, deputies and medical professionals seeking nearly $10 million in her death.

A summons was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia this week.

The 66-year-old died less than two days after she was arrested on grand larceny charges. According to the family’s attorney, video evidence allegedly shows complete negligence after policies were not followed relating to her care.

A year later, two deputies with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office were fired for allegedly violating policy and procedure in the death of Riddick and another inmate who died on January 1, 2018.

