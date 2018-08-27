Two Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office deputies fired for allegedly violating policy, procedure in the death of inmates

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office has fired two deputies who allegedly violated policy and procedure in the death of inmates.

Sheriff Moore also stated that his office is currently conducting an internal investigation to make sure that the Pamela Riddick case was handled properly.

Riddick died on August 23, 2017, and the other inmate died on January 1, 2018.

Morre added that the investigation into the death of the inmate on January 1 has already concluded.

Colonel Waters stated that the State Board of Corrections review panel is conducting their own investigation into Riddick’s death.

Last fall, the NAACP called for a special grand jury to investigate the death of Riddick.

The sheriff’s office says Riddick, 56, was jailed August 21 on a Grand Larceny charge and died two days later at Maryview Hospital.

An inmate at the time said she called for medical attention to Riddick’s cell.

However, back in October, Capt. Lee Cherry with the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office said three other witness inmates told the department there were no calls for help; a claim that is supported by video evidence. He also said at the time all rules were followed.

No further information was given.

The names of the deputies fired were not released.

