New police officers sworn in at Norfolk Police Academy graduation

NORFOLK, Va. – The City of Norfolk has 22 new police officers to serve and protect the Mermaid City.

Wednesday night, the Norfolk Police Academy graduated its 104th class as the officers were sworn in at the Harrison Opera House.

Delegate Jay Jones, who represents Virginia’s 86th district, was the graduation speaker. He has the distinction of being the third member of his family to speak at a Norfolk Police Department graduation. His parents are Norfolk Judges Lynn Simmons and Jerrauld Jones.

Many of the new officers have family members who are on the force and are second-generation first responders.

The new officers will be partnered with Field Training Officers for the next few months to provide additional support.