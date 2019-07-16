× Virginia Beach named best big city to live in, study says

A recent study released by WalletHub, says that Virginia Beach is the best big city to live in!

WalletHub compared the 62 largest U.S. cities based on 56 key indicators of attractiveness.

The data set ranges from the quality of public schools and life expectancy to job opportunities and property taxes.

Here is a list of the top 20 best big cities to live in, according to the study: 1 Virginia Beach, VA 11 Raleigh, NC 2 Austin, TX 12 Minneapolis, MN 3 Seattle, WA 13 Denver, CO 4 San Diego, CA 14 Colorado Springs, CO 5 Las Vegas, NV 15 Tampa, FL 6 San Francisco, CA 16 Washington, DC 7 New York, NY 17 Pittsburgh, PA 8 San Jose, CA 18 Mesa, AZ 9 Honolulu, HI 19 Omaha, NE 10 Portland, OR 20 Boston, MA

Related: Williamsburg named one of 15 best cities in the U.S. by travel report

Here are some facts based on the best and worst big cities to live in

Virginia Beach has the highest homeownership rate, 63.85 percent, which is 2.1 times higher than in Miami, the city with the lowest at 30.24 percent.

Miami, the city with the lowest at 30.24 percent. Virginia Beach, Virginia, has the lowest share of residents living in poverty, 8.00 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than in Detroit, the city with the highest at 37.90 percent.

poverty, 8.00 percent, which is 4.7 times lower than Detroit, the city with the highest at 37.90 percent. San Francisco has the lowest median debt rate (per median earnings), 13.97 percent, which is six times lower than in Aurora, Colorado, the city with the highest at 83.68 percent.

Aurora, Colorado, the city with the highest at 83.68 percent. Wichita, Kansas, has the shortest average commute time, 18.20 minutes, which is 2.2 times shorter than in New York, the city with the longest at 40.80 minutes.

New York, the city with the longest at 40.80 minutes. Virginia Beach, Virginia, has the fewest violent crimes (per 1,000 residents), 1.38, which is 15.1 times less than in St. Louis, Missouri, the city with the most at 20.82.

For more information, or to see the full list of ranked cities, click here.