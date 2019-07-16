Williamsburg named one of 15 best cities in the U.S. by travel report

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The publication Travel + Leisure has named Williamsburg one of its 15 best cities in the United States.

Williamsburg ranked 13 in the list, two spots ahead of Washington D.C. which was ranked 15.

The list – which has Charleston, South Carolina, rated as the best city – was voted on by readers of Travel + Leisure. Readers reportedly ranked and rated the cities based off of their sights and landmarks, culture, cuisine, friendliness, shopping and overall value.

Also, one North Carolina city made the list. Ashville ranked 8 ahead of Austin, Texas, and behind Nashville, North Carolina.

Learn more about the travel report here.