Gov. Northam and Virginia recognize Bellamy Gamboa Day with series of proclamations

RICHMOND, Va. — To honor the mother of four who was killed by her ex-boyfriend in July 2018, Gov. Ralph Northam released a series of proclamations as part of Bellamy Gamboa Day.

Northam highlighted parts of Gamboa’s life that she will be remembered fondly by, such as being a supportive mother, child of a military family, a team mom and a member of the U.S. Air Force.

The family of Bellamy Gamboa had been working to have July 16 recognized in the entire state of Virginia as “Bellamy Day.” Gamboa’s birthday was July 16.

Since the family will not able to celebrate any more birthdays with her, they hope to use the date as a way to spread awareness of domestic violence across the state.

“Her memory will live on, in her own home state, on the calendar. Her four children will have the opportunity to cherish this during their entire lifetime,” said Gamboa’s family in a Facebook post.

Below are the proclamations made by Northam:

WHEREAS, Bellamy Gamboa, a vibrant member of the Hampton Roads community and an incredible mother, daughter, and sister, passed in 2018; and

WHEREAS, as a child of a military family, Bellamy spent much of her early life in Japan, where her father was stationed with the United States Navy; and

WHEREAS, in 1996, Bellamy graduated from Nile C. Kinnick High School in Yokosuka, Japan, where she had made many lifelong friendships and cultivated her passion for music and singing; and

WHEREAS, Bellamy served her country as a member of the United States Air Force, then returned to the Commonwealth, where she had deep family roots, and worked for the international shipping firm CMA CGM as an import customer service representative for the next 10 years; and

WHEREAS, Bellamy subsequently worked for Livingston International in Norfolk and had been pursuing a degree at Tidewater Community College with a goal of becoming a licensed customs broker; and

WHEREAS, Bellamy was a devoted mother who was deeply involved in the lives of her children; and

WHEREAS, she proudly served as a team mom for her older son’s baseball team and often invited her friends and co-workers to her daughter’s dance recitals; and

WHEREAS, Bellamy’s family members established the 4Bellamy campaign in her honor to raise awareness of the warning signs for domestic violence and support other women in the community who may be at risk for domestic violence; and

WHEREAS, Bellamy Gamboa will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by her four beloved children, her family members, and friends; and

WHEREAS, the Commonwealth of Virginia joins Bellamy’s family and friends in honoring her memory by recognizing July 16, 2019, as Bellamy Gamboa Day;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Ralph S. Northam, do hereby recognize July 16, 2019, as BELLAMY GAMBOA DAY in our COMMONWEALTH OF VIRGINIA, and I call this observance to the attention of all our citizens.