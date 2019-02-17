July 16 to be recognized as “Bellamy Day” after Bellamy Gamboa

July 16 will now be recognized in the entire state of Virginia as “Bellamy Day,” honoring Bellamy Gamboa, who was last seen at her Diamond Springs Apartment in Virginia Beach July 1, 2018.

Gamboa’s ex-boyfriend Lamont Johnson was arrested for her murder later in the month.

According to Gamboa’s family, July 16 is her birthday. The day will represent her story as well as spread awareness of domestic violence.

“Her body was not able to be found, or properly buried,” a Facebook post read. “With that being said, her memory will live on, in her own home state, on the calendar. Her four children will have the opportunity to cherish this during their entire lifetime.”

Supporters of Gamboa are invited to the Richmond Capitol building Wednesday, February 10 at 9 a.m. while the Gamboa family accepts a certificate officiating the day. Virginia House of Delegates member Kelly Convirs-Fowler will compose a memorial resolution for Gamboa, and will adjourn in her memory.

Gamboa’s family is still accepting donations here, as the custody hearing for her children and the murder trial are anticipated to occur within the next two months.