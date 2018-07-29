Police: Ex-boyfriend of Bellamy Gamboa arrested for her murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Lamont Johnson, the ex-boyfriend of missing Virginia Beach woman Bellamy Gamboa, was arrested for her murder July 29.

According to jail records, the murder charge happened July 1, the same day Gamboa went missing. He is charged with second-degree murder and four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The contributing to the delinquency of minor charges are allegedly related to specific events involving the children held in common between Johnson and Gamboa, according to police.

Gamboa was last seen at her Diamond Springs apartment in Virginia Beach July 1. Gamboa’s 2015 gold four-door Ford Focus was located on July 3, parked next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

The recovery location of Gamboa’s body is still unknown, according to police.

Johnson is the father of Gamboa’s twin infants. While the two were no longer together, they co-parented and lived together.

He is currently being held in the Virginia Beach city jail without bond.

Police said the delay in providing this information was due to next of kin notification procedure. The Virginia Beach Police Department will provide additional information as it becomes available.

