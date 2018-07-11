FBI helping search for missing Virginia Beach mother

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The FBI confirmed to News 3 that they are helping the Virginia Beach Police Department search for 39-year-old Bellamy Gamboa.

The agency said while they are not the lead investigators, they are assisting the VBPD search through investigative and technical assistance.

The FBI did not provide further details on how they are helping investigate.

Loved ones had held a search for the missing mother of four on Sunday. Gamboa's family also held a press conference later that evening in hopes of raising awareness of her disappearance.

Friends and family will also be holding search parties for the remainder of this week.

Police describe Bellamy as an Asian woman who is 5’1″ and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She has a tattoo of a band of roses on her right arm and “Bellamy” tattooed on her right ankle.

Due to the uncharacteristic behavior of Bellamy being away from her infant children and not showing up to work, her disappearance is considered suspicious.

State Police say she is believed to have been abducted and issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert on behalf of the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Bellamy’s 2015 gold four-door Ford Focus was located on July 3, parked next to a dumpster in the 5800 block of Pickering Street.

“She needs to be home with her babies, you know,” said Tiffany Hazley, a friend. “This is just not really making a lot of sense right now.”

Hazley says it’s completely unlike Gamboa to just disappear.

“It’s not anything that she would do to jeopardize the situation where she would not be here to watch her older children grow up or her younger kids grow up,” she said.

Anyone with information regarding Bellamy’s location or information regarding her car should call Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

