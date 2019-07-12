Woman wanted in connection with fatal Hampton Wawa shooting

HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman in connection with the July 2 homicide at the Hampton Wawa in the 2400 block of W. Mercury Boulevard.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Karina Espinosa of Hampton. She currently has an active warrant on file for one count of Felony Obstruction.

On the night of the incident, officers arrived on scene to find 20-year-old Myzhe Lewis of Hampton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

Nearby, officers found another man who was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries were said to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two groups of people were involved in a verbal altercation in a business parking lot when shots were fired.

On Tuesday, police announced they arrested 29-year-old Samuel Cooper of Newport News in connection with the incident. He has been charged with one count of Murder, one count of Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony, one count of Shooting into an Occupied Vehicle and one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

On July 3, 23-year-old Jaquan Devonta Cooper was arrested and charged with one count of Murder, one count of Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, one count of Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle, one count of Possession of a Firearm with Drugs, and one count of Distribution of Marijuana.

If you or anyone has information that will help find Espinosa, you are asked to contact the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

