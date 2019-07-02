HAMPTON, Va. – The Hampton Police Division is investigating a double shooting at the Wawa in the 2400 block of W. Mercury Boulevard that left one man dead Tuesday night.

The call came in at 8:34 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Myzhe Lewis of Hampton.

#BREAKING | @HamptonVAPolice are investigating a homicide here at the Wawa on Mercury Blvd. Police say one man is dead and another is recovering at a local hospital. @WTKR3 pic.twitter.com/xRiGG9UOH7 — Nana-Séntuo Bonsu (@NSBonsu_) July 3, 2019

Nearby, officers found another man who was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. His injuries are said to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation revealed that two groups of people were involved in a verbal altercation in a business parking lot when shots were fired.

The motive and circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, and there is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone who has information that will help police is asked to call the Hampton Police Division at (757) 727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted at P3Tips.com.

This story will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay with News 3 for updates.