Lil Wayne “might” quit Blink-182 tour, putting his Virginia Beach visit in jeopardy

BRISTOW, Va. – While Blink-182 will likely still be coming to Virginia Beach, Lil’ Wayne, in comments captured by Twitter users and UPROXX Music, show the artist saying he may have to leave the tour he is on with Blink 182 because he isn’t used to the crowd size of the tour. Something that seems to be not big enough for him.

“Please forgive me, but I am so not used to performing to a crowd and there’s not too many, you know, like still, that’s not my swag,” said Wayne at the concert Thursday night. “I’m not sure how long I’m going to be able to do this tour,” he continued, “but make some noise for blink-182 for including me anyway. This might be my last night though, let’s go.”

wow lil wayne quit the tour with blink-182 (via TMZ) pic.twitter.com/2VeyZccAPK — UPROXX Music (@uproxxmusic) July 12, 2019

Wayne also reportedly left the stage fairly early into his set, according to Brooklyn Vegan and multiple users on Twitter.

Wayne is scheduled to come with Blink 182 on its tour date at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach on Saturday, July 20.

Neither Lil’ Wayne or Blink 182 have commented on what Lil’ Wayne said. But many on social media expressed frustration about the comments made by the artist.

Tweets below show Lil’ Wayne’s comments and describe what happened at the Bristow concert, plus frustrations by fans:

Paid $400 and drove 3 hours to see @LilTunechi at #jiffylubelive in Virginia and he only played a 20 minute set! My girlfriend is completely heartbroken. She was looking forward to this for months. — Jeremy Foley (@jedijermz) July 12, 2019

We just drove an hour and a half to @JiffyLube_Live and @LilTunechi played for 15 minutes. What is this! — Josh Sefcik (@Joshsef21) July 12, 2019

Lil Wayne legit played for 20 minutes & he dipped lmao — pesu. (@NosetalgiaUltra) July 12, 2019