Blink-182, Lil Wayne’s joint tour to hit Virginia Beach in July

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – How’s that for the ultimate mash-up?

According to Entertainment Weekly, rock band Blink-182 and rapper Lil Wayne will join forces for a summer tour, which they’ll bring to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. They made the announcement in an epic mash-up of their songs “A Milli” and “What’s My Age Again?”

Neck Deep is also on the lineup.

The Virginia Beach date comes the day before Mary J. Blige and Nas bring their own joint tour to the venue.

They’ll also play a show in Bristow, Virginia, on July 11.

The tour kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, on June 27 and ends in Cincinnati on September 16. It will make stops in the following cities:

June 27 — Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena

June 29 — Hartford, Conn. at XFINITY Theatre

June 30 — Atlantic City, N.J. at Vans Warped Tour*

July 1 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. at Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 3 — Indianapolis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 5 — Hershey, Penn. at Hersheypark Stadium

July 6 — Burgettstown, Penn. at KeyBank Pavilion

July 7 — Toronto at Budweiser Stage*

July 9 — Holmdel, N.J. at P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*

July 10 — Mansfield, Mass. at Xfinity Center

July 11 — Bristow, Va. at Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 — Bangor, Maine at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

July 16 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

July 17 — Darien Center, N.Y. at Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 20 — Virginia Beach, Va. at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 — Columbia, Md. at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23 — Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 — West Palm Beach, Fla. Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 26 — Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 — Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 29 — Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place

July 31 — Houston at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 1 — Austin, Texas at Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 2 — Dallas at The Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 4 — El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center*

Aug. 5 — Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 7 — San Diego at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 — Los Angeles at The Forum

Aug. 27 — Irvine, Calif. at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 — Portland, Ore. at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 31 — Seattle at White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 — Denver at Pepsi Center

Sept. 6 — Wichita, Kan. at Hartman Arena*

Sept. 7 — Council Bluffs, Iowa at Stir Cove*

Sept. 08 — Kansas City, Mo. Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Sept. 10 — Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 13 — Chicago at Riot Fest*

Sept. 14 — St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 — Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center

* Indicates dates including Blink-182 only

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 10 at 12 p.m. Click here to purchase.