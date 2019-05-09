Blink-182, Lil Wayne’s joint tour to hit Virginia Beach in July

Photo Gallery
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – How’s that for the ultimate mash-up?
According to Entertainment Weekly, rock band Blink-182 and rapper Lil Wayne will join forces for a summer tour, which they’ll bring to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on July 20 at 7:30 p.m. They made the announcement in an epic mash-up of their songs “A Milli” and “What’s My Age Again?”
Neck Deep is also on the lineup.
The Virginia Beach date comes the day before Mary J. Blige and Nas bring their own joint tour to the venue.
They’ll also play a show in Bristow, Virginia, on July 11.
The tour kicks off in Columbus, Ohio, on June 27 and ends in Cincinnati on September 16. It will make stops in the following cities:
- June 27 — Columbus, Ohio at Nationwide Arena
- June 29 — Hartford, Conn. at XFINITY Theatre
- June 30 — Atlantic City, N.J. at Vans Warped Tour*
- July 1 — Saratoga Springs, N.Y. at Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- July 3 — Indianapolis at Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- July 5 — Hershey, Penn. at Hersheypark Stadium
- July 6 — Burgettstown, Penn. at KeyBank Pavilion
- July 7 — Toronto at Budweiser Stage*
- July 9 — Holmdel, N.J. at P.N.C. Bank Arts Center*
- July 10 — Mansfield, Mass. at Xfinity Center
- July 11 — Bristow, Va. at Jiffy Lube Live
- July 13 — Bangor, Maine at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
- July 16 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center
- July 17 — Darien Center, N.Y. at Darien Lake Amphitheatre
- July 20 — Virginia Beach, Va. at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
- July 21 — Columbia, Md. at Merriweather Post Pavilion
- July 23 — Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion
- July 25 — West Palm Beach, Fla. Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- July 26 — Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 27 — Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
- July 29 — Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place
- July 31 — Houston at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- Aug. 1 — Austin, Texas at Austin360 Amphitheater
- Aug. 2 — Dallas at The Dos Equis Pavilion
- Aug. 4 — El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center*
- Aug. 5 — Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion
- Aug. 7 — San Diego at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- Aug. 8 — Los Angeles at The Forum
- Aug. 27 — Irvine, Calif. at FivePoint Amphitheatre
- Aug. 30 — Portland, Ore. at Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
- Aug. 31 — Seattle at White River Amphitheatre
- Sept. 2 — Salt Lake City at USANA Amphitheatre
- Sept. 4 — Denver at Pepsi Center
- Sept. 6 — Wichita, Kan. at Hartman Arena*
- Sept. 7 — Council Bluffs, Iowa at Stir Cove*
- Sept. 08 — Kansas City, Mo. Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
- Sept. 10 — Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre
- Sept. 13 — Chicago at Riot Fest*
- Sept. 14 — St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Sept. 16 — Cincinnati at Riverbend Music Center
* Indicates dates including Blink-182 only
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, May 10 at 12 p.m. Click here to purchase.