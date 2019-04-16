Mary J. Blige, Nas to bring co-headlining summer tour to Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – They’ve collaborated before, but this summer two hip hop legends will be hitting the road together for the first time.

Grammy-winning singer Mary J. Blige and Grammy-nominated rapper Nas will bring their joint tour to the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on Sunday, July 21 at 7:30 p.m.

The New York natives made the announcement Tuesday. According to Billboard, the 22-date tour will kick off in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 11 and make its way across North America before it ends in Toronto on September 10.

The Virginia Beach date comes just 10 days after Nelly, TLC and Flo Rida perform at the venue.

The tour will make stops in the following cities:

July 11 – West Palm Beach, Fla. at Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds

July 13 – Tampa, Fla. at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds

July 14 – Jacksonville, Fla. at Daily’s Place

July 16 – Atlanta at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

July 20 – Atlantic City, N.J. at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

July 21 – Virginia Beach at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 24 – Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 – Raleigh, N.C. at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 28 – Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre

July 31 – St. Louis at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

August 2- Houston at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

August 3 – Austin, Tx. at Austin360 Amphitheater

August 6 – Kansas City, Mo. at Starlight Theatre

August 9 – Phoenix at Ak-Chin Pavilion

August 14 – San Francisco at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 16 – Las Vegas at The Joint

August 17 – Las Vegas at The Joint

August 20 – Albuquerque, N.M. at Isleta Amphitheater

August 22 – Dallas at Dos Equis Pavilion

August 25 – Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

August 31 – Syracuse, N.Y. at St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater

September 1 – Boston at Xfinity Center

September 10 – Toronto at Budweiser Stage

Citi card members will have access to presale tickets on Wednesday, April 17 at 12 p.m. local time. Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday, April 19 at 10 a.m. local time.

Click here to purchase.