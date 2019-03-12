Nelly, TLC, Flo Rida to stop in Virginia Beach for joint summer tour

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Ready to hear some throwbacks from the 90s and early-to-mid 2000s?

Rapper Nelly, R&B girl group TLC and rapper Flo Rida announced they will be hitting the road together for a joint tour that will make a stop at the Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater in Virginia Beach on Wednesday, July 31 at 7 p.m.

Can’t make that date but still want to hear “Ride Wit Me,” “Waterfalls” and “Low,” among their many other hits? The musicians will also play shows in Bristow, Virginia, Charlotte and Raleigh.

According to Billboard, the tour kicks off July 23 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and wraps up on Irvine, California, on August 31.

The tour will make stops in the following cities:

July 23 — Tuscaloosa, Ala. at Tuscaloosa Amphitheater

July 24 — Atlanta at Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 26 — Charlotte, N.C. at PNC Music Pavilion

July 27 — Raleigh, N.C. at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

July 30 — Bristow, Va. at Jiffy Lube Live

July 31 — Virginia Beach, Va. at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach

August 1 — Wantagh, N.Y. at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 3 — Gilford, N.H. at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 7 — Toronto, ON at Budweiser Stage

August 8 — Pittsburgh at KeyBank Pavilion

August 9 — Bethel, N.Y. at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

August 11 — Boston at The Xfinity Center

August 15 — Cleveland, OH at Blossom Music Center

August 17 — Detroit at DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 18 — Chicago at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (Nelly and TLC only)

August 20 — Rogers, Ark. at The Walmart AMP

August 22 — Austin, Texas at Austin360 Amphitheater

August 23 — Houston at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

August 27 — El Paso, Texas at Don Haskins Center

August 30 — Mountain View, Calif. at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 31 — Irvine, Calif. at FivePoint Amphitheatre

Presale tickets are available now, and tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. Click here to purchase.