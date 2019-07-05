Preparing for rain on the beach and in your backyard this holiday weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Friday's rain at Mt. Trashmore did not stop one bride and her bridal party.

“We are having a rehearsal in the rain for a coming wedding tomorrow,” said Nicole Kruse.

She’s praying the showers are gone in time for her big day.

“It’s a lot when you spent money on hair and makeup.”

Over at the Oceanfront, another couple says their perfect beach day in the water was cut short.

“I haven’t gotten in the water yet,” said Michael Lynn.

When they found a perfect spot in the sand, the grey skies started coming in.

“Everything up and about 20 minutes later, they shut the beach down,” he adds.

Emergency Medical Service Division chief Bruce Nedelka says it’s important to listen to the lifeguards when it starts to rain, especially when you hear thunder.

“Lifeguards get advanced notice about the weather that is coming in, so if the lifeguard tells people to get off the beach, get off the beach,” said Nedelka.

There is still some chance of showers this weekend, and leaders want to make sure you’re safe on the beach and while you’re at home grilling.

“Do not move the grill into the garage, do not move it next to the house, do not take ashes and put them in a bag; those are the things that cause fires,” said Nedelka.

And when the sun comes back out, he says it’s important to listen to your body.

“If you get into a situation where you’re really sweaty, your pulse is rapid and you start having a headache, et cetera, you’re beginning to have some signs of being overheated.”

