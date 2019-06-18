Your guide to local Independence Day events

July 4 falls on a Thursday this year and there are lots of events happening around Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and the Outer Banks to celebrate Independence Day!

Here is a list of events going on, if you know of additional events please email and let us know at @TakingAction@wtkr.com.

Hampton Roads:

Chesapeake – July 3, Celebrate America’s Birthday with the U.S. Fleet Forces Band, providing stirring patriotic sounds. Following the concert, fireworks by Pyrotechnico will illuminate the dark sky after sunset around 9:15 p.m. This event is free to the public and there is a $5 on-site parking fee.

July 4 – Annual South Norfolk Parade and Picnic in the Park brings a parade, entertainment, food, games, paddleboat rides, children’s crafts and family fun! Parade starts at 10 a.m. with a picnic at 11 a.m. This event is presented by the South Norfolk Civic League and Chesapeake Parks, Recreation and Tourism. This event is free to the public.

Hampton – Celebrate Independence Day at Fort Monroe, July 5 from 6 – 9 p.m. This traditional Fort Monroe event includes live music, food vendors, family-friendly activities and a spectacular fireworks show launched from a platform in Mill Creek. Earlier in the day, visitors have use of the beaches, picnic areas, campground, fishing pier, waterfront restaurants and the craft brewery.

Mathews County – The 22nd annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at Mathews High School will take place on July 4 with a rain date of July 5. Fireworks will begin at approximately 9 p.m., with entertainment and concessions starting around 6:30 p.m.

Newport News – The City of Newport News Parks, Recreation & Tourism Department will present the “4th of July Stars in the Sky” on July 4 at Victory Landing Park (50 25th St.). The event begins at 7 p.m. with free children’s inflatables (moon bounces, obstacle courses), bubble soccer, free face painting, the Tomcats Dixieland Band, and strolling entertainment. Food vendors will be on site selling a variety of items including funnel cakes, hot dogs, hamburgers and seafood. Live music will be provided by the USAF Heritage of America Band Full Spectrum from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Free light-up give-a-way items will be given out during the event (while supplies last). A spectacular fireworks show by the internationally award winning fireworks company Pyrotecnico, will be presented by Newport News Shipbuilding, a Division of Huntington-Ingalls Industries, and will light up the sky over the James River at 9:30 p.m.

Norfolk – Bring your family and friends down to Town Point Park on July 4. Guests can buy traditional all American fare, including hot dogs, hamburgers, barbecue, seafood, buttered corn on the cob, juicy watermelon, lemonade… with all the fixin’s and much more available for purchase! Relax on the lawn and enjoy the live entertainment, then watch as the sky lights up with the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.!

Williamsburg – Colonial Williamsburg celebrates Independence Day with a full day of patriotic programs and activities culminating in a grand show on the Palace Green and iconic fireworks display at 9 p.m.

Virginia Beach – ​Celebrate America’s independence with live music, delicious foods, and booming fireworks! Catch the fun July 4 at Mount Trashmore Park from 4 – 10 p.m. *$10 parking fee; When parking lots at Mount Trashmore Park are full, Edwin Drive between Independence Boulevard and South Boulevard may close. ​

Outer Banks:

Avon & Hatteras Island – “Fireworks at the Beach” on the 4th of July, is sponsored by the Avon Property Owners Association and funded in part by the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau. The fireworks display, permitted by and in cooperation with the National Park Service, will begin about 9:15 p.m. from a launch site at the end of the Avon Pier.

Duck – Annual Town of Duck 4th of July Parade – July 4 at 9 a.m., the one-mile parade route begins at the crest of the hill on Scarborough Lane. The route follows Scarborough Lane east toward the ocean, turns left onto Ocean Way, and loops back to head west on Christopher Drive, and ends at Pamela Court. It is immediately followed by a community celebration at the Duck Town Park.

Kill Devil Hills – Fireworks show on July 4 starting at 8 p.m., at the Avalon Pier, Milepost 6 at sunset.

Nags Head –The Town of Nags Head will host, in conjunction with the Nags Head Fishing Pier and the Outer Banks Visitors Bureau, the annual Independence Day Fireworks Spectacular on July 4 at 9:25 p.m. on the ocean pier located at Mile Post 11.5 on NC Route 12, S. Virginia Dare Trail in Nags Head.