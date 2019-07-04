Two arrested in connection with deadly Norfolk Happy Shopper shooting

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police arrested two people Thursday in connection with the deadly shooting at the Happy Shopper at 415 Campostella Road earlier this week.

Police took 20-year-old Dajuan May-Daily and 18-year-old Hannah Moore into custody and charged them with second-degree murder and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Both are being held in the Norfolk City Jail without bond.

On Monday, July 1, first responders were called to the area for a report of a gunshot disturbance. Officers arrived to find 54-year-old Rodney Epps suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

Medics pronounced Epps dead on scene.

Detectives have not released the motive or circumstances surrounding this deadly shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip through the P3Tips app.

Download the News 3 app for updates.