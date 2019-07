NORFOLK, Va. – A man has died after a shooting at the Happy Shopper at 415 Campostella Road Monday night.

The call came in at 9:48 p.m.

Police say the man was pronounced dead on scene.

There is no further information. This is a developing story.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or submit a tip at P3Tips.com.

Stay with News 3 for updates.

#BreakingNews. #NorfolkPD are on scene at the Happy Shopper located at 415 Campostella Rd. An adult man suffered a gunshot wound and has been pronounced deceased on scene. The call came in at 9:48 p.m. #submitAtip at @nfvacrimeline or https://t.co/fWb8wXvxe5. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/LjuogMlm7R — Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) July 2, 2019