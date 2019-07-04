× Officials warn fireworks are illegal in Hampton Roads; lead to injury and property damage

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va- Hamburgers, hot dogs, music, family gatherings and of course fireworks! It’s what many of you have in mind for this evening.

But fire officials warn, while those fireworks bring the oohs and ahhs, they can also spell danger if you start your own show.

“All fireworks are illegal and that includes sparklers,” said Art Kohn with the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

Kohn said sparklers are illegal in most areas of Hampton Roads and they can heat up to 2000 degrees Fahrenheit, hot enough to melt metal. He also stressed while buying your own bottle rockets and smoke bombs sound fun, they are illegal too and dangerous.

“When you look at the lethality involved with these things and the potential for serious injures you have to ask yourself is it really worth it,” he stated.

Kohn said 35 percent of people seen in the emergency room in Virginia Beach from June 20th through July 20 in 2014 were under the age of 15, and they were in for injuries from burns to the skin, eye issues, and other serious problems.

Two people were killed in a house fire started by carelessly discarded smoking materials that ignited illegal fireworks inside the home in 2013 in VB, and a 42 year old man was killed by a firework that same year as well.

“And then there is a the property damage these things can do, on the fourth of july, fireworks account for two out of 5 reported fires,” stated Kohn.

Bottom line, leave the shows to the professionals.

“There are plenty of opportunities to see professional fireworks shows which are way better than anything you can do in the backyard,” said Kohn. “It’s a lot safer you don’t have to deal with the cleanup you can sit there relax and enjoy the show and not have to worry about being arrested or getting hurt.”