Virginia Beach Fire Department confiscates large amount of illegal fireworks

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – While many celebrated the Fourth of July by taking in a fireworks show, the Virginia Beach Fire Department put a stop to the celebrations that did not follow regulations.

The department confiscated a large amount of illegal fireworks from the Hunt Club Farms and Ocean Lakes areas of the city.

According to VBFD, almost 30 percent of all fires on the holiday are the result of illegal fireworks.

Authorities said the personal use or possession of consumer fireworks is a Class 1 misdemeanor.

