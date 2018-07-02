Hampton Roads fireworks laws, plus safety tips

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Many will gather with friends and family for Independence Day, and for safe measure, News 3 has put together some tips for keeping safe around fireworks on the 4th of July.

Also attached are the rules and regulations for the use of fireworks in cities across Hampton Roads.

Safety tips for when using fireworks:

1. Put sparklers in a bucket of water once they are out. They can still cause burns when they are no longer lit.

2. Stay away from ground-based sparkler devices

3. If a sparkler or fireworks does not go off, douse it with water before handling it.

4. Keep a safe distance from any display, yours or a professional one, just in case something goes wrong.

5. Do not pick up any debris with your hands before it has cooled or been doused in water

*For more safety tips, visit the National Council on Fireworks Safety’s website here.

Fireworks laws in Hampton Roads:

