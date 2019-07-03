Swim and watch a Disney movie at this Suffolk park

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Parks and Recreation will be holding their first ever “Flick and Float Pool Party” on Saturday, July 20 from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The free event will take place at Cypress Park Pool where guests can swim and watch the showing of Walt Disney Pictures’ “Moana.” The movie follows the daughter of the Chief of her tribe as she struggles against the ocean and a demigod, ultimately learning about persistence and faith.

All pool rules will still be enforced throughout the duration of the event. View the rules here.

For those who do not want to get wet, some chairs will be provided. Visitors may also bring their own lawn chairs.

A bouncy house and giveaways will be featured for attendees.

All ages are welcome and a limited number of life jackets will be provided. Guests can also bring their own life jackets as long as they are Coast Guard approved. Visit the Coast Guard website to see what is allowed here.

To find out more, call Cypress Park Pool at 757-923-2384.

The pool is located at 2001 Arizona Avenue in Suffolk.

Cypress Park Pool also offers swimming lessons for those ages 5-17. Younger visitors who have trouble swimming can take advantage of these to arrive at the event prepared.

