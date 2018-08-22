National Night Out Community Awards presented in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – While Suffolk’s National Night Out event may have come and gone, the spirit of the partnership between the citizens of Suffolk and public safety personnel lives on.

National Night Out is a national event celebrated in Suffolk with a main goal of bringing people together in an effort to eliminate crime. Suffolk’s National Night Out festivities saw the involvement of over 150 communities, civic leagues, homeowner’s associations, apartment and condominium complexes, churches, fraternal organizations and business partners to hold neighborhood socials, cookouts, block parties, and various types of gatherings to ”Give Crime a Going Away Party”.

The City of Suffolk National Night Out Community Awards Ceremony was held Tuesday. During this event, all participating communities were recognized and special awards honoring the “best of the best” from across Suffolk were presented.

Honorable Mention

Olde Mill Creek Community

Rookie of the Year

The combined groups including Belleville Widows & Orphans Home (BWOH), Temple Beth El, The Belleville Experience/Bell-X held at Belleville Meadows Apartments

Top Business

Sentara Obici Hospital

Best Community

1st Place – Burbage Grant Neighborhood Watch

2nd Place – West End/Lakeside

Best Combined Community

1st Place – Suffolk Redevelopment & Housing Authority (SRHA)- including Hoffler, Cypress Manor, Parker Riddick, Colander Bishop and Chorey Park Apartments

2nd Place – South Suffolk/Pleasant Hill Civic Association

Official National Night Out Grand Finale Site Awards

National Night Out at Obici & Health Fair – held at King’s Fork Middle School, the event was on the scale of a mini State Fair. It included free health screenings courtesy of Sentara Obici Hospital and an abundance of activities for all ages.

A crowd favorite, the King’s Fork Marching Band kept everyone entertained all night long. More than 100 sponsoring businesses, fraternal organizations, local churches and volunteers were part of this event, which attracted approximately 4,400 appreciative attendees.

Greater Oakland & Chuckatuck Civic League – held at and with the assistance of Suffolk Fire & Rescue Station 9 – Chuckatuck. This event continued their nine-year tradition with an excellent response by the local community. Organizers wanted students to start the new school year on the right track and provided a free school supply giveaway. There was an abundance of activities for all ages, displays, delicious food and fun for the entire family.

Spirit Award

Marianne Walston, Director – Critical & Intermediate Care Sentara Obici Hospital, Team Organizer and Co-Chair of the National Night Out at Obici & Health Fair Committee

The City of Suffolk placed second in the nation in its population category in 2017, making this the 12th straight year that it has finished in the top five nationally. It was first in the nation in 2008, 2009, 2014 and 2016.

This year’s event was the largest to date, and the National Association of Town Watch will be making their announcement later this fall as it relates to award winners across the thousands of communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.