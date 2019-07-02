Norfolk man convicted of exposing himself to children on school playgrounds

NORFOLK, Va. – A jury convicted a Norfolk man Tuesday of exposing himself to children on two different school playgrounds in late 2018.

36-year-old Jeremy Watson-Buisson appeared in Norfolk Circuit Court Tuesday, where a jury convicted him of three counts of Entering School Property After a Violent Sex Offense Conviction.

The jury recommended he serve eight years in prison for the conviction. Each count/conviction connects with the following dates of offense:

September 28, 2018 – one year

October 3, 2018 – five years

October 4, 2018 – two years

The Office of the Norfolk Commonwealth’s Attorney say the September 28 offense is related to the incident at Larchmont Elementary School, while the October 3 and 4 offenses are related to the incidents at St. Patrick Catholic School.

News 3 reporter Margaret Kavanagh reported last October that the community helped put Watson-Buisson behind bars.

Watson-Buisson’s jury trial began Monday and concluded earlier Tuesday afternoon. He had been on bond before the jury trial and was taken into custody Tuesday as a result of the convictions.

His formal sentencing hearing is scheduled for September 19.

