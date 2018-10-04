Police: Norfolk man exposes himself to children on school playground

NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who exposed himself on a school playground Wednesday.

The department released video of the suspect riding his bicycle in the area.

Detectives say on October 3 around 5 p.m., the suspect exposed himself to several children who were playing on the playground at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in the 1000 block of Bolling Avenue. They say he fled on the bicycle after doing so.

No children were injured during this incident.

Police say parents and residents who live near St. Patrick’s Catholic School and Larchmont Elementary School can expect to see extra patrols while they continue their investigation.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted via the P3Tips mobile app.

