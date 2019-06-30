Norfolk woman named President of American Gold Star Mothers

ALBUQUERGUE, NM – The American Gold Star Mothers installed a Norfolk woman as their National President on Sunday. Mona T. Gunn is the first African American President in the 91 year history of the organization!

American Gold Star Mothers, Inc was founded in 1928 and is the oldest Gold Star organization in America. The organization is for American mothers who lost sons or daughters in service of the United States Armed Forces.

Gunn became a Gold Star mother on October 12, 2000, after her son, SMSN Cherone Louis Gunn, was one of the 17 sailors killed in the terrorist attack on the USS Cole. This was a life-changing event for her family. In 2004, she joined American Gold Star Mothers, Inc.

Gunn will serve a one-year term as National President of American Gold Star Mothers where she will continue the service of her son by assisting other Gold Star moms, serving veterans, active duty military and supporting patriotic events.

“We were chartered as a nonprofit 91 years ago and everyday I’m sure many of you meet someone who doesn’t know about this organization nor the meaning of Gold Star,” said Gunn. “We have been behind the rocks and it’s time for us to come out. Coming out means making bold changes. Changes that must be made for the future of this organization.”

In her inaugural address, Gunn focused on diversity, inclusion and the need for organizational growth. She stated that she’d like to see more of a focus on membership growth and national service programs. She believes that membership growth will come with retention of members, reinstatement of inactive members and most of all extending hearts and hands to invite new members to join the organization.

“I encourage you to work together within your chapters to bond with each other and find those moms who are not members and invite them to join, giving special attention to moms of color so the face of this organization will look like the faces of the fallen, the faces of the veterans we serve and the faces of the active duty military we support,” she added.

First elected to AGSM Board of Directors in 2013, Mona Gunn was elected to the National Executive Board where she has served as National Flag Guard, National Banner Guard, National Service Officer and Legislative Chairman. At the June 2018 national convention, she was elected National 1st Vice President and appointed as the National Veterans Administration Voluntary Service (VAVS) representation for the organization.

American Gold Star Mothers, Inc was originally formed in 1928 for mothers of those lost in World War I, and it holds a congressional charter under Title 36 § 211 of the United States Code. Its name came from the custom of families of servicemen hanging a banner called a service flag in the windows of their homes.

The service flag had a star for each family member in the Armed Forces. Living servicemen were represented by a blue star, and those who had lost their lives in combat were represented by a gold star. Membership in the organization is open to any woman who is a U.S. citizen or legal resident that has lost a son or daughter in active service in the U.S. military (regardless of the place or time of the military service, regardless of whether the circumstances of death involved hostile conflict or not, and including mothers of those missing in action.