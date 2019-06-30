Baltimore Orioles make baseball history

Posted 12:30 am, June 30, 2019, by

BALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 29: Renato Nunez #39 of the Baltimore Orioles hits a two run home run. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE – If someone told you two days ago that the Baltimore Orioles would make Major League Baseball history, you’d assume that it would be a negative milestone. After all, they were sitting at just 22-58 at the time.

But, anything can happen in sports, and the Orioles spent the past two games putting up unreal numbers against the Cleveland Indians.

13-0 wins on both Friday and Saturday marked the first time a team has ever had back-to-back shutouts while scoring at least 13 runs in each game.

BALTIMORE, MD – JUNE 29: Andrew Cashner #54 of the Baltimore Orioles pitches. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The wins also marked the first time they won consecutive games since May 4 and 6, and their first series win since beating the White Sox April 22-24.

The Orioles close out their home series against the Indians Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET.

Related: Ryan Mountcastle, Keegan Akin to represent Norfolk Tides at Triple-A All-Star Game

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.