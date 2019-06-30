Baltimore Orioles make baseball history

BALTIMORE – If someone told you two days ago that the Baltimore Orioles would make Major League Baseball history, you’d assume that it would be a negative milestone. After all, they were sitting at just 22-58 at the time.
But, anything can happen in sports, and the Orioles spent the past two games putting up unreal numbers against the Cleveland Indians.
13-0 wins on both Friday and Saturday marked the first time a team has ever had back-to-back shutouts while scoring at least 13 runs in each game.
The wins also marked the first time they won consecutive games since May 4 and 6, and their first series win since beating the White Sox April 22-24.
The Orioles close out their home series against the Indians Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET.
Related: Ryan Mountcastle, Keegan Akin to represent Norfolk Tides at Triple-A All-Star Game