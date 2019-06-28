Blue Bell Ice Cream opening Suffolk facility July 10

SUFFOLK, Va. – July is National Ice Cream Month — and just in time, Blue Bell Creameries will open its Suffolk distribution facility July 10.

The popular ice cream brand, based out of Texas, returned to Hampton Roads in March. Construction on its facility in Northgate Commerce Park completed a few months ago.

The 14,000-square foot facility includes a cold storage space with loading docks, fleet parking and administrative offices, and will serve cities within a 70-mile radius.

Blue Bell’s new facility will hold a ribbon cutting Wednesday, July 10 to celebrate its grand opening, and will offer tours of the building and tastes of its famous ice cream.