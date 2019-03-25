Blue Bell Ice Cream finally back in Hampton Roads stores!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — You scream, I scream, we all scream for the return of Blue Bell Ice Cream.

After being gone for a few years, but Blue Bell hit stores shelves across the region on Monday. And the Texas company this time around has invested even more in Hampton Roads by putting a distribution center in Suffolk, which will serve the cities of Suffolk, Chesapeake, Hampton, Newport News, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Virginia Beach, Williamsburg, Elizabeth City and The Outer Banks community.

“We are glad to be back and excited to be in a position to expand our sales territory,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, vice president, sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “Our delivery trucks arrived a few weeks ago. As soon as fans saw the Blue Bell logo they began contacting us wanting to know when they can expect to find our ice cream in stores. We are extremely thankful for the warm response from so many of them.”

Ice cream fans can look for Blue Bell at Kroger, Publix, Walmart, Walgreens, military commissaries and many independent grocery stores, according to the company.

To find out more information about Blue Bell, click here.