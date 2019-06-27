Watch: Memorial service for victims of the Virginia Beach mass shooting

Poquoson Police officer to serve 6 months for bribery

Posted 2:25 pm, June 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:16PM, June 27, 2019

Dearyl Everett Anderson

POQUOSON, Va. – Poquoson Police Officer Dearyl Anderson was sentenced to six months behind bars on a 2018 bribery charge.

Anderson, 56, was arrested on a felony warrant for accepting a bribe, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney. During the prosecution of a drug distribution charge, it was revealed that Anderson, a former Surry County deputy, took a bribe from the defendant in exchange for impeding prosecution.

Anderson was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Poquoson Police Department.

Following his six-month sentence, Anderson will be on probation for five years.

Four years and six months of Anderson’s sentence were suspended.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.