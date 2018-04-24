Poquoson Police Officer sentenced for bribery charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - A Poquoson Police Officer pleaded no contest to a charge of bribery after an investigation by the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Dearyl Anderson, 56, was arrested on a felony warrant for accepting a bribe, according to the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney.

"During the course of the prosecution of a drug distribution charge, evidence was presented to this office that former Surry County Deputy, Dearyl Anderson, had taken a bribe from the Defendant, in exchange for impeding prosecution," the Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for Surry County said in a release.

The Office of the Commonwealth's Attorney for Surry County said they immediately turned the evidence to Virginia State Police for a full investigation. Virginia State Police spokesperson Sgt. Michelle Anaya confirmed the arrest, telling News 3 that no further details could be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation.

Anderson was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation by the Poquoson Police Department.

The investigation was turned over to York County for prosecution. Anderson was sentenced to five years behind bars with four years and six months of that time suspended for his bribery charge. He will serve a total of six months with five years of probation.