Man arrested in connection with homicide of missing Southampton Co. mom Cynthia Carver

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. - Detectives in Southampton County have made an arrest in connection with the homicide of missing Southampton County mother Cynthia Carver.

Thursday morning, detectives were able to secure a warrant for first-degree murder for 39-year-old James Goodwyn Jr. of Virginia Beach. Goodwyn was located and arrested without incident in Virginia Beach Thursday afternoon and is being held in the Virginia Beach City Jail.

34-year-old Carver's body was found in Suffolk after she had been missing for almost a month. In May, she was ruled to have died from multiple sharp force injuries.

“A knife was recovered from the living room floor of her home, along with several blood stains on the carpet and more blood on the utility room floor,” Southampton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Camden Cobb told News 3 when Carver went missing in February.

Investigators said that Carver was possibly meeting a man at her house that night, and based on evidence, there appeared to have been a struggle inside the home. Court documents state that relatives overheard her saying to a man over the phone that she would wait up for him on the last day anyone saw her.

The Southampton County Sheriff's Office is thanking the Norfolk Field Office of the FBI for their assistance throughout the entire investigation, as well as the Virginia Beach Police Department and the Suffolk Police Department.

