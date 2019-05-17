Missing Southampton Co. mom’s cause of death ruled to be ‘multiple sharp force injuries’

SOUTHAMPTON Co., Va. – Cynthia Carver, a Southampton County mother whose body was found in Suffolk after she had been missing for almost a month, was ruled to have died from multiple sharp force injuries.

Donna Price with the Virginia Department of Health said that Carver’s death was a homicide.

“A knife was recovered from the living room floor of her home, along with several blood stains on the carpet and more blood on the utility room floor,” Southampton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Lt. Camden Cobb told News 3 when Carver went missing in February 2019.

Investigators said that the 34-year-old was possibly meeting a man at her house that night, and based on evidence, there appeared to have been a struggle inside the home. Court documents state that relatives overheard her saying to a man over the phone that she would wait up for him on the last day anyone saw her.

During a press conference, detectives said their investigation revealed that a possible suspect vehicle, a silver Chrysler, may have been involved in her disappearance. A vehicle matching that description was seen leaving her home the night of her abduction.

No one has been charged in Carver’s death.

