× Confusion and outrage after Virginia Beach Strong shirts spotted for sale at Walmart

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Kenna Given stopped by the Walmart on Virginia Beach Boulevard near Town Center to pick up a few things on Tuesday when she noticed Virginia Beach Strong shirts for sale.

“It threw up a red flag immediately,” she said. While the “Virginia Beach Strong” slogan is used to help raise money for the families of the victims of the mass shooting, Given says there was no post indicating where the proceeds of the shirts were going.

“I walked through the store and the more I thought about it the angrier I got.”

Given tried to get answers from the staff, but couldn’t get a clear one. “No one would give me a direct answer as to where the money was going. They couldn’t say if any of of the proceeds were going to the fund – nothing at all. They just couldn’t answer,” she said.

News 3 reached out to a Walmart spokesperson on Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10 am, a spokesperson said she was checking. After several hours, a reporter reached out again, but was told they are still looking into it. “For now, I guess I can tell you we appreciate you bringing this concern to our attention, and we’re looking into it,” the spokesperson wrote in an email.

Given posted a picture of the shirts on Facebook, where she’s gotten lots of comments. “If they are truly selling those shirts and the profits are going to the fund, excellent. That’s wonderful. If they are not, those shirts need to be taken down and I do believe an apology needs to be issued,” she said.

A News 3 reporter and photographer did not see the shirts for sale on Wednesday. “It should’ve been clarified,” Given said of the shirt sales.

Several other groups are selling Virginia Beach Strong products with the proceeds going to the victims’ families, including the United Way.

A spokesperson for the city says she’s not aware of anyone having a copyright of the phrase “Virginia Beach Strong” and doesn’t believe there is a legal requirement that the proceeds benefit the families. Her advice is that people know the source of where they’re donating and if they want to donate to help the families, do it through United Way.