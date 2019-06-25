Casting call seeks extras for new ‘Walking Dead’ series to be filmed in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. – Are you a fan of AMC’s hit series “The Walking Dead?” Here’s your chance to be a part of the newest addition to the zombie universe.

Kendall Cooper Casting is now accepting extra submissions for the network’s new “Walking Dead” series, which will be filmed in Richmond and surrounding areas from July-November.

Production is looking for people of all ethnicities, ages, genders and types to play various characters throughout the series. Crews are specifically seeking actors with a background in movement or dance with open availability and a flexible schedule.

Production is seeking both Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and non-union talent. All extra work is paid. The casting call is local hire only; no travel or housing will be provided.

On Saturday, June 29 from 12-3 p.m., there will be an open call for SAG/AFTRA members only who are interested in background and/or stand-in work. Members should send an email to OpenCallDetails@gmail.com for location information.

SAG/AFTRA members are welcome to submit submissions via email if preferred. Non-union applicants ares asked to send submissions via email.

Below are submission instructions:

Email submission instructions

Email: RVAextras@KendallCooperCasting.com

Subject Line for Non-Union submissions: “WALKING DEAD”

Subject Line for SAG/AFTRA member submissions: “SAG SUBMISSION”

Send three current photos: One close-up of face and two full body photos. Please make sure these photos show your current hairstyle/length and current facial hair, if any.

Along with all the requested info (formatted as below):

1. Name:

2. Phone Number:

3. Email Address:

4. City and State you currently live in:

5. Union Status: (SAG or Non-Union) If SAG, please include your SAG number

6. Age or Age Range: (Also list DOB if under 18)

7. Height / Weight:

8. All Clothing measurements (MEN: Suit Jacket, Shirt, Pant, Waist, Shoe) –

(WOMEN: Dress, Pant, Shirt, Shoe, Bust, Waist, Hip)

9. Do you have any tattoos?: (If yes, briefly list location and size of tattoo)

10: Do you have specialty movement/dance/athletic experience? If so, please describe:

11: Do you have a flexible schedule? (Filming is typically a 12+ hour long commitment, typically Monday-Fridays, often short notice)

12. Do you have a car? If so, please provide the make/model, color and year along with a picture.

Please describe any previous Stand-In experience and list the actor/production.

Also, please attach a Headshot/Resume if you have one (optional).

Follow Kendall Cooper Casting RVA on Facebook for updated casting notices throughout the season.