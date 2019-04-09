‘The Walking Dead’ to film spin-off show in Virginia

Is ‘The Walking Dead’ heading to Virginia?

On Monday AMC announced a forthcoming new series in the zombie-infested universe, set to debut in 2020.

The still untitled series will begin production on a ten-episode season this summer in Virginia, the network said.

It is not known at this time where in Virginia the show will be filmed, but Virginia has been looking to up its media industry, which has included a push by Virginia Beach native Pharell to bring more media opportunities to the Commonwealth.

“We’re thrilled that the Dead will keep walking into a new corner of the post-apocalyptic world, a corner that will present stories and characters unlike any that The Walking Dead has dramatized thus far, and that is bound to excite one of the most passionate fanbases in television,” said David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios.

“The Walking Dead” also spurred a spin-off called “Fear the Walking Dead,” which begins airing its fifth season on June 2.

Late last year, AMC also announced a series of films that will star Andrew Lincoln, who left the flagship show in November.

Though both the original and the spin-off series have dwindled in ratings since their peaks, the addition of a new shows to the franchise indicates AMC still sees more life zombies.

This new story, from Scott M. Gimple and Matt Negrete, who will serve as showrunner, will feature two young female protagonists and “focus on the first generation to come-of-age in the apocalypse as we know it,” according to a release.

“Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. In the end, all of them will be changed forever,” the network teased.