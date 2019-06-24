Confirmed cases of flesh-eating bacteria continue to grow in Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. Beneath the blue water here at ocean view beach in Norfolk a naturally occurring, yet deadly, bacteria could be lurking.

It’s called vibrio.

“It usually thrives in the warm weather months and its found in salt water and mostly in brackish water,” Kim Wright, Eastern Shore Health District Epidemiologist, told News 3 Reporter Brian Hill.

Virginia Department of Health officials said as of June 1 there has been four confirmed cases, and those numbers are expected to grow this summer.

They told us there were only 41 confirmed cases in 2016, that number more than doubled last year to 87.

“I do think that it is also related to the water temperatures, so if we are having a very hot year we are more likely to see more cases because that where the bacteria thrives,” Wright said.

On Monday News 3 wanted to see what beach-goers knew about the bacteria. Most had never heard of it before.

Last year, a local man died after getting infected.

Health experts said it’s more common in people with a weakened immune system.

“Anytime you have a cut or an abrasion, if you go into the water you could be exposing yourself to whatever is in the water,” Wright explained.

“Although the department of health urges people with open wounds to not get in the water, some beach-goers say this view is too hard to pass up.

“I didn’t know that I shouldn’t do that,” said Lauren Chappell, who was at the beach with her family. “I would have still probably should have done it. I thought that it would have healed anything.”

Instead officials say a day of summer fun could kill you.

“If you are susceptible or your immunocompromised that could lead to a blood infection or sepsis which could be very serious and life threatening,” Wright explained.

Fever, vomiting, and cramps are some of the symptoms.

You can also contract vibrio by eating raw or under cooked seafood.