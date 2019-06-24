Act 3 Podcast: MiB: International, Murder Mystery, and Marvel News

Steven Wahl and Chandler Nunnally love movies!

This week Steven and Chandler talk about Men in Black: International and all the behind the scenes drama during production that resulted in a lackluster film. Plus Chandler has finally watched the Game of Thrones documentary, and Steven reports in with the latest Adam Sandler project to hit Netflix. And stay after the credits to hear about the YouTube rabbit-hole Steven went down involving vintage MREs.

Act One: News

– 01:40 – “Avengers: Endgame” To Return To Theaters With Additional Bonus Content

– 08:00 – Marvel Studios Wants Keanu Reeves In A Marvel Film

– 12:50 – First Critics React To “Spider-Man: Far From Home” On Twitter

– 17:35 – Director Matthew Vaughn Reveals “Kingsman” Prequel, “The King’s Man” Releases February 2020

Act Two: What We’re Watching

– 22:25 – Chandler: “Game of Thrones: The Last Watch”

– 26:50 – “Big Little Lies” Season 2

– 29:40 – Steven: Netflix’s “Murder Mystery”

– 36:40 – “Savage Builds” on The Discovery Channel

Act Three: “Men In Black: International” Review and Discussion

– 39:35 – Non-Spoilers

– 53:40 – SPOILERS

BONUS POST-CREDITS CONTENT!!!

– 01:06:35 – Steven talks about his interest in eating old Army rations!