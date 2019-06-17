Act 3 Podcast: Tarantino’s Star Trek, Doctor Sleep, and Rocketman

WTKR – There’s another biopic about a legend of the music industry in theaters and Steven and a very sleepy Chandler are here to weigh in with their thoughts on Rocketman.

What do they think, and how does the film compare to another recent film about a similar subject? And apparently, Quentin Tarantino is working on some kind of Star Trek movie?

Their thoughts on that and reaction to the trailer for Doctor Sleep, the sequel to Stanley Kubrick’s The Shining.

Act 3 Podcast: Dark Phoenix and HBO’s Barry

Act One: News

-01:25 – Mobile Streaming Service “Quibi” Unveils Price Point And More

-09:00 – Quentin Tarantino’s “Star Trek” Film Boldly Going Where No Film Has Gone Before

-20:45 – “Doctor Sleep” Trailer Reveals It Is Very Much A “Shining” Sequel

Act Two: What We’re Watching

-28:10 – Chandler: E3 Game Trailers For “Star Wars” And “Avengers”

-35:20 – Steven: HBO’s “Chernobyl” and “The Last Watch”

Act Three: “Rocketman” Review and Discussion

-41:55 – Non-Spoilers

-50:55 – SPOILERS